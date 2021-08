James Cox

Aoibhín Garrihy and her husband John Burke have welcomed their child together, a baby girl.

The actress and businesswoman welcomed Isla Burke to the world on Monday, announcing the birth to her followers in an Instagram post today.

“Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world,” Garrihy wrote alongside a picture of the newborn.

The post has received nearly 40,000 likes at the time of writing.