Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 19:43

Singer Dolly Parton to publish her first novel

The book has been co-written with multimillion-selling author James Patterson
Singer Dolly Parton to publish her first novel

By Tom Horton, PA

A novel co-written by singer Dolly Parton and best-selling US author James Patterson is to be published.

Parton will release an album in March 2022 simultaneously with the book, which is her first, and has been titled Run, Rose, Run.

Parton, 75, said: “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson.

“I also have a new album to go along with the book.

“All-new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book.

“I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together.”

The book has been billed as an “extraordinary collaboration between two legendary storytellers”.

Patterson has sold more than 300 million copies of his own novels, including the Alex Cross, Michael Bennett and Women’s Murder Club series.

James Patterson
James Patterson has sold more than 300 million copies (PA)

Parton is not his first notable literary collaboration – he has co-written two books with former US president Bill Clinton.

Run, Rose, Run tells the story of a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

“The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” according to a statement.

The lyrics from the 12-song album also feature in the novel.

Dolly Parton concert – London
Dolly Parton (Sue Moore/PA)

Patterson said: “It’s an honour – and a hell of a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.

“The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa.

“It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

Run, Rose, Run will be published on March 7th, 2022.

More in this section

Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie
Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio addresses series' future Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio addresses series' future
Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement award from major film festival Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement award from major film festival
Beyoncé speaks about insomnia struggles and spending ‘too much time on diets’

Beyoncé speaks about insomnia struggles and spending ‘too much time on diets’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more