Bam Margera launches legal action over dismissal from upcoming Jackass film

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jackass star Bam Margera has launched legal action after alleging he was illegally sacked from an upcoming film in the franchise.

Margera, an original cast member of the TV series and subsequent films, was dismissed from stunt movie Jackass Forever earlier this year after reportedly breaching his contract.

The 41-year-old, who has previously battled substance abuse, is said to have failed drug tests.

Jackass star Bam Margera has launched legal action after being sacked from an upcoming film in the franchise (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

In a lawsuit filed in California, Margera is suing Jackass studio Paramount Pictures, director Jeff Tremaine, co-star Johnny Knoxville and co-creator Spike Jonze, alleging his dismissal was illegal.

His lawyers claim they “accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian ‘Wellness Agreement'” and threatened him with being cut from future films if he did not agree.

The agreement required Margera to complet multiple drug tests daily, according to the lawsuit.

It is alleged Margera was sacked after testing positive for Adderall, despite the defendants knowing he had been taking the drug for several years to treat his attention deficit disorder.

He is seeking millions of dollars in compensation and an injunction to prevent the film’s October release.

Margera said: “I am pissed off, angry, hurt, and shattered that Johnny, Jeff, Spike and the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content, and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification, and refuse to pay for my work; I created this franchise before any of these guys ever got involved.

“My lawsuit isn’t just about compensation. It’s about treating people with mental health and addiction issues in an honest manner and not taking advantage of their disabilities to rip them off.”

Margera’s lawyer, Eric M George, said: “While Margera has given Jackass – quite literally – more than two decades worth of his blood, sweat and tears, the defendants have not repaid him in kin.

“Rather, Margera, who has a documented history of mental health issues, including diagnosed bipolar disorder, has been the victim of unconscionable discrimination at the hands of defendants.”

Knoxville addressed the controversy during an interview with GQ in May.

He said: “I don’t want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

Slapstick reality show Jackass launched in 2000 and featured its stars taking part in dangerous stunts and pranks.