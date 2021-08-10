Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 09:15

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

She has said she was diagnosed a few months ago.
By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

American actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Anchorman star, 49, said in a post on social media that she had been diagnosed a few months ago.

In a tweet to her 1.4 million followers, she said: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

“Unless some asshole blocks it”.

In a second tweet she wrote: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”.

Applegate rose to fame playing Kelly Bundy in family sitcom Married… With Children and has also appeared in films including The Sweetest Thing, alongside Cameron Diaz.

She had a double mastectomy in 2008 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Over Her Dead Body premiere – Los Angeles
Christina Applegate arrives at the premiere for Over Her Dead Body at the Arclight Theatre, Los Angeles.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord and, as such, can cause “potential symptoms including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance”.

MS damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

