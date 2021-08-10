Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 08:20

Lizzo reveals Cardi B collaboration

The pop stars will team up for the single Rumours.
Lizzo reveals Cardi B collaboration

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lizzo has revealed Cardi B will feature on her new track Rumours.

The Grammy-winning pop star announced the news on Instagram by video calling a sleepy Cardi B.

“Guess who’s hoppin on Rumors with me?” Lizzo wrote on social media.

The FaceTime call appeared to catch Cardi B off guard and she wearily responded: “Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning.”

Fans had previously speculated Harry Styles would feature on Rumours, which is set for release on Friday.

It will mark the first collaboration between Lizzo, 33, and 28-year-old Cardi B.

Rumours is Lizzo’s first single since 2019.

Last week Cardi B celebrated the one-year anniversary of WAP, her X-rated mega hit alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

More in this section

Alexandra Burke: I was told my baby hairs made me look aggressive Alexandra Burke: I was told my baby hairs made me look aggressive
David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell
‘Like getting in a hot bath’: Peter Kay gets warm reception on stage return ‘Like getting in a hot bath’: Peter Kay gets warm reception on stage return
Love Island’s Teddy dates new arrival after Faye row

Love Island’s Teddy dates new arrival after Faye row

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more