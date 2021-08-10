Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 06:27

Two more contestants dumped from Love Island

It fell to the other islanders to decide who should leave.
Two more contestants dumped from Love Island

By Keiran Southern, PA

Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet were dumped from the Love Island villa after being voted off by their fellow contestants.

Six stars faced eviction from the show after getting the fewest public votes.

It fell to the other islanders to decide who should leave – with the axe falling on Abigail and Dale during Monday’s episode.

Abigail said while she did not find love on the show, she did walk away with new friendships.

She said: “There was a lot of fun, a lot of love and even from the boys, not necessarily in love but the amount of love that floats around that Villa is immense. I’m really glad I did it.

“There were obstacles about myself that I overcame and things that I wasn’t aware of about myself that I discovered. The biggest thing I think I’ve gained from Love Island is self-growth.

“I didn’t come out with a partner but I came out with new friendships and more self-awareness and understanding of myself.”

Dale was also philosophical about his departure and said the islanders made the right choice in giving him the boot.

“I’m not upset about leaving,” he said.

“I feel like I was in a different situation to the two other boys. I still had the chance to meet somebody as well, but they had made a connection and I feel like their connection was stronger so the choice was the right choice.

“If I was the girls, I would have done the same, so I know it’s the right choice.”

Elsewhere, Teddy Soares wasted no time in getting to know new arrival Priya Gopaldas, just days after his split from Faye Winter.

Teddy, a 26-year-old financial consultant, and Faye, also 26 and a lettings manager, went their separate ways following an explosive row.

The villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

Teddy, who insisted he had stayed loyal to Faye, got a fresh chance at love with medical student Priya, 23.

She also went on a date with Matthew MacNabb.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub. 

More in this section

Alexandra Burke: I was told my baby hairs made me look aggressive Alexandra Burke: I was told my baby hairs made me look aggressive
David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell
‘Like getting in a hot bath’: Peter Kay gets warm reception on stage return ‘Like getting in a hot bath’: Peter Kay gets warm reception on stage return
Love Island’s Teddy dates new arrival after Faye row

Love Island’s Teddy dates new arrival after Faye row

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more