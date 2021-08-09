Protesters scuffle with police at studios where Loose Women was being filmed

By Ted Hennessey, PA

Protesters have clashed with police as they attempted to gain entry to TV studios where the ITV show Loose Women was being filmed.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show officers battling to keep a large crowd from entering the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

The crowd, thought to be anti-vaccination protesters, could be heard shouting and chanting at the officers, who formed a wall in front on the studios.

They started at Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm on Monday before making the short journey to the Studioworks site.

Some could be seen wearing masks while others had their hoods up as scuffles with police began.

Officers could be seen clutching batons as some protesters ended up on the floor, though no arrests were made according to police.

Television presenter Charlene White said on Twitter the protest occurred while Loose Women was live on air.

She tweeted: “Huge thanks to Andy and the security team over at Television Centre.

“The protesters attempted to gain access to the building while we were live on air with @loosewomen – and we’ve only just left, because of safety.

“Andy and his team were just incredible, thank-you xx.”

She later added: “And also huge thanks to the swift response of London’s @metpoliceuk … not an easy situation for them to deal with either.

“Not sure what protesters were hoping to achieve, but all they would’ve found was me, Jane, Nadia and Penny on @loosewomen talking about the menopause.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”

ITV has been approached for comment.