Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 21:06

David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell

The pair were photographed together at Ant McParlin’s wedding on Saturday.
David Walliams shares picture with reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell

By Tom Horton, PA

Comedian David Walliams has posted a picture of himself with his reported ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell.

He shared two images of himself with the model on Instagram on Sunday after the pair were photographed arriving at Ant McPartlin’s wedding together the previous day.

The pair had arrived at the rural church in Hampshire together.

On Sunday, Walliams shared two images of them posing together which showed him in a floral shirt next to Hazell, who was wearing a green dress.

Alongside the photographs, Walliams, 49, wrote: “Huge congratulations to @keeleyhazell who won a competition to meet me.”

Television presenter Dee Koppang O’Leary, who is married to presenter Dermot O’Leary and also attended McParlin’s wedding, commented on Walliams’s photo: “LOL…. So lovely to hang with you both. xx @keeleyhazell.”

Walliams and Hazell were reportedly together in the late 2000s.

