Ant McPartlin poses for pictures with TV partner Dec ahead of wedding

By Tom Horton, PA

Ant McPartlin posed for pictures with his TV partner and friend Declan Donnelly outside the church where he is to marry.

The duo, who were dressed in matching dinner suits, beamed as they were photographed outside the venue and greeted fans gathered outside.

McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to tie the knot at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, before a reception is held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at the church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Guests included This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

Television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, who are married, are also in attendance.

Comedian David Walliams, television presenter Dermot O’Leary and singer Alesha Dixon are also guests.

Former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine also posed for photographs entering the church.

Phillip Schofield arriving for the ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Guests arrived at the church in minibuses before filing into the venue.

The church was lavishly decorated with floral displays to mark the occasion.

Attendees entered the wedding venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

The sun was shining as the guests entered the church following heavy downpours earlier in the day.

Wedding guests David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A large group of photographers are gathered outside the venue to capture the occasion.

More than a dozen fans are also at the venue.

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018. They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The couple got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

Frank and Christine Lampard arriving at the church (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent star McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.