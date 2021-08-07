Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 08:37

Ant McPartlin to tie the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett

Florists could be seen decorating the entrance to the countryside church.
Ant McPartlin to tie the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett

By Tom Horton, PA

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to tie the knot.

The pair will reportedly get married at a church in Hampshire on Saturday before a reception is held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

On Friday, a large selection of flowers were pictured arriving at the church reported to be the venue.

Anthony McPartlin wedding
Floral arrangers from Veevers Carter move flowers outside a church in Hampshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Florists could be seen decorating the entrance to the countryside church.

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018.

They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The pair got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent star McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

More in this section

Edinburgh Festival Fringe returns after Covid cancellation Edinburgh Festival Fringe returns after Covid cancellation
Faye and Teddy have explosive argument in Love Island Faye and Teddy have explosive argument in Love Island
Electric Picnic organisers denied licence for September festival Electric Picnic organisers denied licence for September festival
19 EU countries agree to visa-free short-term touring for UK musicians

19 EU countries agree to visa-free short-term touring for UK musicians

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more