Netflix offers first glimpse of Stranger Things' fourth series

Tom Horton, PA

Netflix has offered a first glimpse of the fourth series of Stranger Things ahead of its release next year.

A teaser clip for the next instalment of the sci-fi drama was shared on social media on Friday.

The first series of the hit programme was released in 2016.

“The world has been watching,” the clip states.

“In 2022, the global phenomenon returns.”

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, battling an evil monster – who comes from the underworld known as the Upside Down.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo.

Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, previously said the fourth series will be “really dark”.

Speaking in June, she told the PA news agency: “It’s definitely a really, really dark season.

“Each season the production scale gets bigger and bigger and the stakes are really, really high this year, as they are always.

“But there’s something about this season, it’s really intense.”

