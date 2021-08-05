Dramatic dumping sees four contestants leave Love Island

By Tom Horton, PA

Hugo Hammond has left Love Island during a quadruple dumping.

Clarisse Juliette, Amy Day and Sam Jackson also exited the dating programme on Thursday night.

The public had voted for their favourite couples, with the three least popular put at risk of leaving the show.

Sam, Clarisse, Hugo and Amy have said goodbye to the island 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lqC7jj1mmV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2021

The fellow islanders were then given the opportunity to save one girl and one boy during the dumping and opted for Mary Bedford and Tyler Cruickshank.

The girls opted to save Tyler to see if he could rekindle his relationship with Kaz Kamwi.

After Tyler was saved, Matthew MacNabb moved quickly to end his relationship with Kaz, who he was coupled up with.

Following his exit, Hugo said: “My search for love in there, tragic is probably the word for it.

“But I walk away with my head held high.

“I stayed true to myself and I look forward to the next chapter.”