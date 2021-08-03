Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 10:28

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi join John Cena at star-studded Suicide Squad premiere

The pair joined the A-list cast in Los Angeles.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi join John Cena at star-studded Suicide Squad premiere

By PA Reporter

John Cena has praised film director James Gunn for “making you care about every single one” of the characters in his latest film.

The WWE star and actor, 44, stars as Peacemaker in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which features an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and more.

Also in attendance on the red carpet was singer Rita Ora and director and actor Taika Waititi, who are rumoured to be a couple.

Ora, 30 and Jojo Rabbit director Waititi, 45, who also has a role in The Suicide Squad, held hands as they posed for pictures.

Taika Waititi with Rita Ora at the premiere in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Cena arrived at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles dressed as his character Peacemaker, telling Associated Press: “We have 25 identifiable superheroes. That’s why I’m here in costume. I’m just trying to get everybody familiar with me, but that’s what makes it wonderful. James (Gunn) makes you care about every single one. So if someone doesn’t make it, you feel an emotional connection.”

John Cena came in character for the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film sees Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn.

Speaking on the red carpet she told AP of the character: “She’s weirdly a bit more settled and focused in this movie than I think we’ve seen her. But she’s also, she’s looking for love.”

Former Doctor Who and The Thick Of It star Capaldi plays The Thinker, with Elba as Bloodsport and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson taking on the role of Blackguard.

The Suicide Squad was released in UK cinemas on July 30.

More in this section

Baby number four on way for Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page Baby number four on way for Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page
Bob Odenkirk says he is recovering following ‘small’ heart attack Bob Odenkirk says he is recovering following ‘small’ heart attack
DaBaby offers second apology after homophobic comments DaBaby offers second apology after homophobic comments
The Weeknd on his Grammys snub and reading reviews: ‘I like critics’

The Weeknd on his Grammys snub and reading reviews: ‘I like critics’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more