Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 20:48

Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault

The Metropolitan Police said he is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court next month in connection with an incident in June.
By Catherine Wylie, PA

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault.

The alleged incident took place at a residential address in Streatham, south London, on June 8th, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said a woman reported minor injuries.

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Dizzee Rascal arriving at the 2020 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 3rd.

In a statement, the Met said: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on June 8.

“Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.

“Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 3.”

According to his website, Dizzee is performing at South Facing Festival 2021, Crystal Palace Park and Lydiard Park on dates in August.

