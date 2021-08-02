Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 14:21

Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals she has lung cancer

In a post on Twitter, the 60-year-old said she is going to have an operation to remove part of one of her lungs.
Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals she has lung cancer

By Tom Horton, PA

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has lung cancer.

The 60-year-old said she is to have surgery to have part of one of her lungs removed.

She said she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less” and will be “just fine”.

Griffin wrote on Twitter: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

Griffin said she has been vaccinated against coronavirus and “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”.

“Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It’ll save your life,” she added.

More in this section

Trailer released for satirical animated series about British royal family Trailer released for satirical animated series about British royal family
Bob Odenkirk says he is recovering following ‘small’ heart attack Bob Odenkirk says he is recovering following ‘small’ heart attack
Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie
Toby Aromolaran makes his choice during tense Love Island recoupling

Toby Aromolaran makes his choice during tense Love Island recoupling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more