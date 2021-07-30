Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 19:09

The Crown star Imelda Staunton pictured as queen for first time

The new instalment will bring the drama into the 21st century
The Crown star Imelda Staunton pictured as queen for first time

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Netflix has released the first image showing Imelda Staunton in character as Britain's queen in The Crown.

Filming of the lavish drama is reported to have started in the UK earlier this month with a new cast making their debuts as members of the royal family.

Staunton, 65, steps into the role played by Claire Foy and then Olivia Colman, who made her debut as the monarch in the third series, which launched on the platform in November 2019.

A first-look image of Staunton in character pictures her as the queen in later life, sporting a mustard blouse and cropped hair.

Netflix described the image as “an early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II”.

Dominic West is taking over from Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, while Elizabeth Debicki will star as Princess Diana, replacing Emma Corrin.

Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Jonny Lee Miller will debut as British prime minister John Major.

The fifth and sixth instalments will bring the drama into the 21st century.

More in this section

Trailer released for satirical animated series about British royal family Trailer released for satirical animated series about British royal family
Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie
40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for sale 40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for sale
Toby Aromolaran makes his choice during tense Love Island recoupling

Toby Aromolaran makes his choice during tense Love Island recoupling

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more