Love Island’s Liam must decide between Millie and Lillie as recoupling looms

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Love Island’s Liam Reardon must decide if he will stay loyal to Millie Court or leave her for with newcomer Lillie Haynes as the cast prepare for a dramatic recoupling.

The 21-year-old Welshman has been spending time with the new arrival in Casa Amor and the pair will share a kiss in Thursday’s episode.

Relationships on the show have come under strain while the boys and girls have been separated and tempted by new singletons.

Liam will tell Lillie: “It’s been hard to compare the both of you because I’ve known Millie longer.

“You make me feel a very good way. I do feel a certain way when I’m around you.”

She asks him: “So, I’m doing something right?” and he replies: “You are doing something right.”

After the pair share a kiss, she tells him: “That’s exactly what I wanted.”

He later discusses the decision with Toby Aromolaran and Tyler Cruickshank, after Tyler shared a bed with Clarisse Juliette, despite being coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, and Toby has been sharing with Mary Bedford, despite being coupled up with Abigail Rawlings.

Toby tells his friends: “Right now the only one who could take Abi off her spot is Mary”, while Tyler says: “If you were to ask me right now, I couldn’t give you an answer, man.”

However, Liam says: “I see more of a future with Millie, more than I see one with Lillie.”

Casa Amor postcard

The main villa was thrown into chaos on Wednesday’s show with the arrival of a postcard from Casa Amor, featuring photographs of the boys’ exploits.

On Thursday they will all find out it is time to make a decision about whether to stick with their former partners or opt for a new arrival,

When host Laura Whitmore arrives at the villa, she says: “Girls, as you know, tonight there will be a recoupling.

“Each of you has a big decision to make. I’m going to ask you all one by one if you want to stick with your current partner who has been in Casa Amor or do you want to couple up with one of these boys standing in front of you now?

“The boys in Casa Amor have also been given a choice – whether to stick with you or couple up with one of the new girls.

“Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Do you trust that your boy has stayed loyal to you? Or do you think he will have strayed?”

Love Island continues on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player