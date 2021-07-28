Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 20:54

New trailer offers glimpse of Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father

King Richard will be released in November.
New trailer offers glimpse of Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father

Tom Horton, PA

A new film trailer has offered a glimpse of Will Smith portraying the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

He plays Richard Williams in the upcoming film King Richard, which will be released in November.

The film shows an “undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever”, a statement from Warner Bros said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iir-Otaw9UI

The film tells the story of Smith’s character raising his talented daughters in Los Angeles.

In the trailer, he said: “This next step you have got to take.

“You are not going to be just representing us, you are going to be representing every little black girl on earth.”

King Richard also stars Aunjanue Ellis as the sisters’ mother, while Saniyya Sidney plays Venus and Demi Singleton will portray Serena.

It also stars Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott and Susie Abromeit.

King Richard will be in cinemas on November 19th.

More in this section

40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for sale 40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for sale
Taylor Swift in Donegal? Fans speculate about Ireland visit after social media post Taylor Swift in Donegal? Fans speculate about Ireland visit after social media post
Love Island boys take part in kissing game in Casa Amor Love Island boys take part in kissing game in Casa Amor
Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie

Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more