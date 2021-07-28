Love Island’s Liam and Millie under pressure as he is swayed by newcomer Lillie

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The relationship between Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Millie Court looks to be on shaky ground as the bricklayer admits he wants to kiss newcomer Lillie Haynes.

The Welshman (21) has been separated from Millie, with whom he has been coupled up with for the last few weeks, while he is in Casa Amor and has become close to the new arrival.

After sharing a kiss during a recent challenge, and sharing a bed, Liam says: “She put her cards on the table, told me exactly how she felt.

“Obviously, I wanted to kiss her, but it’s not the right time. She took it well, said ‘I completely respect you’.

“The time here now, if I feel like I want to kiss her, I’m going to kiss her.”

Speaking in the beach hut in scenes that will air on Wednesday, Lillie adds: “I think he’s trying to stay respectful, obviously his situation back in the main villa, but he also wants to explore the situation here.

“You’re going to have to upset someone, basically.”

Tyler Cruickshank also appears to potentially jeopardise his relationship with Kaz Kamwi as he decides to share a bed with Clarisse Juliette, who tells him: “You just need to be chill, feed good, be happy, you need to cuddle me.”

Meanwhile, Faye Winter questions her relationship with Teddy Soares, as she tells Millie: “I don’t know if Teddy’s a bit calm for me: Cool, calm and collected.”

But Millie tells her: “No, Faye. Don’t put other people’s thoughts into your head. You’ve been missing Teddy so much, every single day, all day and all night.”

And Hugo Hammond could finally be on course to find love as he goes in for the kiss with Amy Day, after the pair share a bed in Casa Amor.

She tells him: “With you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you next. You’ve shown interest which is amazing.

“When I first came in and there was an initial something.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.