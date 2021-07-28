Sky announces major shake-up of its channel portfolio

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Broadcaster Sky has announced plans to scrap Sky One as part of a major rebrand.

The non-terrestrial TV channel, which launched in 1982, has been home to shows such as The Simpsons, Kiefer Sutherland drama 24 and Prison Break.

September 1st will see the Comcast-owned broadcaster launch two new channels – Sky Showcase and Sky Max.

(Sky/PA)

Sky Showcase will replace Sky One at 106 on the TV guide and feature a selection of the top shows from across its portfolio, including Sky Nature, Sky Arts, SyFy and E!.

It will also air selected highlights from Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

Sky Max, which will also be available on-demand, will be the broadcaster’s new home of “blockbuster entertainment” such as original dramas A Discovery Of Witches and Cobra, and comedy entertainment shows such as A League Of Their Own.

Sky Atlantic remains the home of big budget dramas such as Landscapers, I Hate Suzie, Gangs Of London and Chernobyl, as well as series from HBO and Showtime.

(Sky/PA)

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK and Ireland, said: “In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch.

“From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit.

“And if you’re not sure what to watch, Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch.”

The changes will be made at no extra cost to customers and come shortly after Sky announced it would be rebooting pop culture panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The former BBC comedy show will be hosted by comedian Greg Davies and Noel Fielding will return to the programme as a team captain, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will head up the opposing team.

Sky One launched across Europe in April 1982 as Satellite Television and is currently available via digital satellite on Sky, digital cable on Virgin Media and online via Sky Go and Now TV.