MTV seek Irish applicants for new 'Catfish' series

MTV are looking for Irish applicants for the new series of 'Catfish UK'.

The show is looking for couples who fell for each other without ever meeting or video chatting, or those who are "keeping a secret from their online date".

Producers Viacom said: "Each episode brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet.

"They've supposedly fallen in love or become best friends; we arrange for them to finally meet in real life for the first time."

A catfish describes someone who adopts a fake persona online in order to form relationships which has become increasingly common with the move towards social media and dating apps.

"Whether someone is worried that they're in love or friends with a catfish, or would like to come clean to the person they're catfishing, we can help them," Viacom added.

Couples and friends who are over 18 and who fit the criteria can apply on the MTV website.