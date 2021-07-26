Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 11:19

MTV seek Irish applicants for new 'Catfish' series

Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler present Catfish UK on MTV.
MTV seek Irish applicants for new 'Catfish' series

MTV are looking for Irish applicants for the new series of 'Catfish UK'.

The show is looking for couples who fell for each other without ever meeting or video chatting, or those who are "keeping a secret from their online date".

Producers Viacom said: "Each episode brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet.

"They've supposedly fallen in love or become best friends; we arrange for them to finally meet in real life for the first time."

A catfish describes someone who adopts a fake persona online in order to form relationships which has become increasingly common with the move towards social media and dating apps.

"Whether someone is worried that they're in love or friends with a catfish, or would like to come clean to the person they're catfishing, we can help them," Viacom added.

Couples and friends who are over 18 and who fit the criteria can apply on the MTV website.

More in this section

Latitude ‘close to being the safest place in England’, organiser claims Latitude ‘close to being the safest place in England’, organiser claims
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up in picture from Leah Remini’s birthday Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up in picture from Leah Remini’s birthday
Kanye West reveals Jay-Z collaboration during Donda album launch event Kanye West reveals Jay-Z collaboration during Donda album launch event
Britney Spears shares topless picture amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears shares topless picture amid conservatorship battle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more