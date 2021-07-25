Love Island singletons from Dublin and Belfast to join Casa Amor

Three singletons from Ireland are set to shake things up in Love Island next week.

Salma Naran and Kaila Troy from Dublin will join Matthew MacNabb from Belfast as the latest entrants to the dating show.

The new arrivals from Ireland will enter the Casa Amor villa alongside other new contestants.

Casa Amor will see the boys and girls separated into different groups and introduced to the new batch of singletons.

Here is everything we know about the three contestants from Ireland:

Salma Naran

Age

20

Job

Model/influencer

From

Dublin

Why have you signed up for Love Island?

I’ve never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions. It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know.



Tell us about your job

I model beauty, hair and fashion.



What do you think you will bring to the villa?

Definitely a lot of vibrant energy. I’m the bubbliest person in the room.

Kaila Troy

Age

28

Job

International DJ

From

Dublin

Why have you signed up for Love Island?

Real life dating has not been doing me any favours at all. I’ve had it.

Tell us about your job

Work is fun. Before the pandemic I was DJ-ing everywhere, all around the world, really fun, exciting, very fast-paced, meeting a lot of interesting characters. I’d be around a lot of different artists in the industry. I love the energy. Sometimes it is hard dating as I am travelling a lot.

What are you looking forward to in the villa?

I’m really looking forward to meeting everybody and finding somebody. I’m really intrigued and excited about who I’ll meet in there.

Matthew NcNabb

Age

26

Job

Strategic marketing consultant

From

Belfast

Why have you signed up for Love Island?

The main thing is the adventure, it seems like a really fun thing to do.

Tell us about your job

We started a marketing consultancy at Christmas time and it took off really quickly. I originally did law as my undergraduate and I’ve worked in investment banking and I did a masters in business administration. I was working in California for a year and a half. I came back without a job and I started this company with some other marketing consultants.

What do you think you will bring to the villa?

I feel like I’m pretty chilled and very adventurous. I’m very laid back in the sense I like to laugh and I don’t care too much about what people think.

