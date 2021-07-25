YouTuber and rapper KSI plans to return to the boxing ring

Tom Horton, PA

YouTuber and rapper KSI has said he plans to return to the boxing ring.

The internet personality has previously fought rival US YouTuber Logan Paul twice – in 2018 and 2019.

Since then KSI has gone on to forge a successful career in the music industry and on Friday he topped the UK charts for the first time with his album All Over The Place.

KSI (Officialcharts.com/PA)

However he told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch that he wants to return to boxing.

Asked if he plans to get back in the ring, he said: “Oh yeah, yeah. I still train.”

He said he does not intend to have another bout with Paul, adding: “I think for me, people want to see me fight (basketball player) Austin McBroom, see if I can beat (boxer Floyd) Mayweather.”

The attraction of celebrity boxing is that “people want to just see what happens”, KSI added as he discussed the recent exhibition bout between Paul and Mayweather.

KSI and Logan Paul (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Someone like Logan versus Mayweather, what would happen?

“Most people would go ‘Mayweather is going to win’, but you saw the fight.”

KSI said he is not daunted by the prospect of facing retired professional Mayweather.

“I saw what he did to Logan and it didn’t scare me,” he said.

“I have been doing it for quite a few years now and I have got some good trainers and they know what I need to do in order to beat someone like him.”