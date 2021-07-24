Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 19:20

Live music, no masks and 40,000 people: Latitude Festival in full swing in England

Saturday headliners at the festival are The Chemical Brothers, while Rudimental and Supergrass will also play.
By Tom Horton, PA

Music fans have been enjoying the first weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at Latitude Festival.

Saturday headliners at the Festival, which is taking place at Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast, are The Chemical Brothers, while Rudimental and Supergrass will also play.

Latitude Festival 2021 – Southwold
Photo: Jacob King/PA

Around 40,000 people have attended the event, which is part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme.

Social distancing measures and mask wearing are not compulsory, and organisers have designed marquees without sides and installed air purifiers in some areas to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

“All the plans were in place, all the bands were in place, people were just, you know desperate to come, desperate to play, desperate to work, and really be out in a field enjoying themselves again, and that's what we're doing,” festival founder Melvin Benn told Reuters.

Festivalgoers were pictured enjoying the music after the heatwave came to an end on Saturday.

Tramlines festival is also continuing in Sheffield this weekend.

Royal Blood, Mahalia and Little Simz are among the acts taking to the stage on the second day of the festival.

Standon Calling, a festival in Hertfordshire in the south of England, will see Hot Chip, Sister Sledge and Akala perform on Saturday.

The full capacity event is taking place with around 15,000 people in attendance.

