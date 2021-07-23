Hugo’s recoupling speech continues to cause a stir in Love Island

By Tom Horton, PA

Hugo Hammond’s recoupling speech will continue to cause a stir in Friday’s episode of Love Island.

Tensions rise after he hit out at Toby Aromolaran over his treatment of Chloe Burrows in the previous episode.

Toby ditched Chloe during the recoupling in favour of Abigail Rawlings, before she was saved by Hugo, who said she “doesn’t deserve” the treatment she had.

🔥 FIRST LOOK 🔥



Hugo's recoupling speech leaves Toby fuming and creates divided opinions in the villa, whilst Jake plans a date for Liberty that she will never forget ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XFfjzfqI9G — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2021

Toby tells Hugo in Friday’s episode: “That’s not cool bro. I am shocked, that is shit from you.

“I’ve asked you your opinions and I am not angry about your opinions. Your opinion is completely valid. The fact is the way you went about it.”

Hugo replies: “I still consider you family and I hope that we can get past this.”

Chloe also praises Hugo, saying: “Hugo Hammond – like the best person ever. I’ve never had a friend like that.

“I’m speechless. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

It's safe to say Hugo's recoupling speech left everyone SHOOK 😱



Watch last night's drama filled episode here: https://t.co/M1g4DKvNjR 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iZhfxT8pXJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2021

Jake Cornish tells Liberty Poole, who he is coupled up with, it is time to “take the plunge” and enter a proper relationship.

Liberty responds: “I’ve never connected with someone the way I have with you, ever.All cards on the table, I don’t think I really knew what love was until I met you.”

Friday’s episode will also see Millie Court and Liam Reardon head out on a date. Millie tells Liam she feels their relationship has “moved very quickly”.

“I was really nervous and shy,” she says. “As much as I really fancied you, I didn’t think we would have this connection.”

Liam responds: “How do you think we’d work on the outside?”

Millie says: “I want to know what you think your mum is going to think of me.”

Liam says: “She’ll definitely love you.”

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.