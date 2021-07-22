Gary Lineker to host new ITV game show Sitting On A Fortune

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Gary Lineker will host a new game show for ITV in which players could win up to £100,000.

The Match Of The Day star, who is the BBC’s highest earning on-air talent, will front Sitting On A Fortune, which is described as a “high stakes, high tension” show.

The quiz will feature six players all trying to be in the right place at the right time to take away a potentially life-changing amount of money.

Players will take to the stage and position themselves in a row of seats, one behind another.

Gary Lineker (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Only the player in the chair at the front can answer questions, stay in the game and have the chance of winning the jackpot. One wrong answer will see them relegated to the back and in danger of leaving with nothing, as someone else moves up to take pole position.

There will be no lifelines, safety nets or chances to walk away, meaning players must risk everything on getting the right answer in the hope of taking home the big prize.

Lineker said: “I am absolutely delighted to be hosting what I think and hope will be a show that people love.

“It’s going to be full of tension with high stakes and bags of drama from start to finish – everything a great game show should be.

“I can’t wait for the viewers at home to experience the fun and the excitement of Sitting On A Fortune.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, added: “We are delighted to be working with Gary on this new show that is all about players backing themselves and showing courage – something he knows all about.”