Three new contestants enter Love Island following double elimination

Tyler Cruickshank, Georgia Townsend and Abigail Rawlings have entered the villa.
By Tom Horton, PA

AJ Bunker and Danny Bibby have left Love Island following a double elimination.

They were chosen to leave the programme by a group of their fellow islanders after finding themselves in the bottom three in a public vote.

After AJ and Danny left the villa, three new arrivals took their place.

Millie Court, Liberty Poole, Faye Winter and Kaz Kamwi had to choose between Danny, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares when deciding who to send home.

Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon, Jake Cornish and Hugo Hammond had to choose between Chloe Burrows, AJ and Lucinda Strafford.

Danny, who apologised last week following reports of him using a racial slur online, said he had “enjoyed every minute” of being on the programme.

He added: “I’m itching to see my family back home.”

The three new arrivals are Tyler Cruickshank, 26, an estate agent from Croydon, south London, 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia Townsend and 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings.

Following Tyler’s arrival, he hit it off with fashion blogger Kaz.

Meanwhile, Georgia set her sights on Hugo, announcing to the group he was her “type” shortly after arriving in the programme.

She later added in the Beach Hut: “It was important that I spend some time with him today to make sure my preconception of him married up with how he was.

“He was just as polite and eloquent as I thought he would be so that’s great.”

Toby and Chloe, who are coupled up, also had a falling out during Wednesday’s episode.

Chloe questioned Toby’s maturity after he failed to put aside enough time to speak to her.

Wednesday’s episode ended by teasing an upcoming argument between the pair in the next episode.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player.

