Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 21:37

Hilaria Baldwin dismisses parenthood claims about her daughter

She welcomed the birth of Maria Lucia earlier this year
Hilaria Baldwin dismisses parenthood claims about her daughter

By Tom Horton, PA

Hilaria Baldwin has dismissed claims she is not the biological mother of her newborn child.

The yoga instructor and influencer welcomed the birth of daughter Maria Lucia earlier this year with her Hollywood actor husband Alec Baldwin.

According to reports, she was targeted online by trolls who said questioned whether she is the biological mother of the child.

Alongside a picture of her newborn daughter Lucia, Baldwin wrote on Instagram Stories: “I know… I know, sleuths….my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter.

“Yes, they are mine.

“Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

The couple are also parents to sons Romeo, Leonardo, and Rafael, as well as daughter Carmen.

In 2019, the couple suffered a miscarriage four months into the pregnancy. They had already lost another child earlier that year.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

More in this section

John Bishop in car crash en route to Ireland after he swerved to avoid ‘big chicken’ John Bishop in car crash en route to Ireland after he swerved to avoid ‘big chicken’
Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee
Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo
Britney Spears: I’m not even close to finishing what I need to say

Britney Spears: I’m not even close to finishing what I need to say

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more