Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 16:37

Mel C offers update on Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls return

They group reunited for a tour in 2019 but were without the fashion designer
Mel C offers update on Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls return

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Victoria Beckham would love to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury, Melanie Chisholm has said.

The girl group have been touted as contenders for the Sunday afternoon legends slot, recently filled by acts including Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton.

The Spice Girls previously reunited in 2019 – minus Beckham – for a UK and Ireland tour.

Spice Girls announcement
Melanie Chisholm appeared on Lorraine (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Chisholm said performing in the coveted slot would be “the dream”, and added: “We’d love to do it.”

Asked whether it would be all five members of the group, she said: “Between you and I, I know Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury.

“It’s been rumoured a lot but we do constantly talk about getting back on stage because the shows in 2019 were incredible. We’d love to do it again – once the world allows.

“When we did the stadium shows in 2019, we were blown away by how much love there is for the Spice Girls and how it did affect a huge amount of people, a young generation, so positively.”

The Spice Girls are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and earlier this month marked the release of their debut single Wannabe.

Spice Girls reunion tour
The Spice Girls at Wembley in 2019 (Andrew Timms/PA)

Chisholm, who is due to embark on a solo tour in January 2022, also discussed the challenges of being a working mother.

She said: “I’ve been lucky enough to schedule things around school, so she (her daughter) hasn’t missed a lot. I go away but not for long stretches of time.

“It’s tough, it adds to complications, the whole working mum thing.”

Chisholm began her solo career in 1998 and has produced eight solo albums, with the latest self-titled Melanie C being released in 2020 and earning among the best reviews of her career.

She had a daughter in 2009 with her then partner, property developer Thomas Starr.

More in this section

Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control
John Bishop in car crash en route to Ireland after he swerved to avoid ‘big chicken’ John Bishop in car crash en route to Ireland after he swerved to avoid ‘big chicken’
Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee
Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo

Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more