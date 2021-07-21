Mel C offers update on Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls return

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Victoria Beckham would love to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury, Melanie Chisholm has said.

The girl group have been touted as contenders for the Sunday afternoon legends slot, recently filled by acts including Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton.

The Spice Girls previously reunited in 2019 – minus Beckham – for a UK and Ireland tour.

Melanie Chisholm appeared on Lorraine (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Chisholm said performing in the coveted slot would be “the dream”, and added: “We’d love to do it.”

Asked whether it would be all five members of the group, she said: “Between you and I, I know Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury.

“It’s been rumoured a lot but we do constantly talk about getting back on stage because the shows in 2019 were incredible. We’d love to do it again – once the world allows.

“When we did the stadium shows in 2019, we were blown away by how much love there is for the Spice Girls and how it did affect a huge amount of people, a young generation, so positively.”

The Spice Girls are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and earlier this month marked the release of their debut single Wannabe.

The Spice Girls at Wembley in 2019 (Andrew Timms/PA)

Chisholm, who is due to embark on a solo tour in January 2022, also discussed the challenges of being a working mother.

She said: “I’ve been lucky enough to schedule things around school, so she (her daughter) hasn’t missed a lot. I go away but not for long stretches of time.

“It’s tough, it adds to complications, the whole working mum thing.”

Chisholm began her solo career in 1998 and has produced eight solo albums, with the latest self-titled Melanie C being released in 2020 and earning among the best reviews of her career.

She had a daughter in 2009 with her then partner, property developer Thomas Starr.