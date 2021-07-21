Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 11:38

Demi Lovato reveals ‘anxiety’ at filming sex scene for new TV show

The singer will star in the new sitcom Hungry.
Demi Lovato reveals ‘anxiety’ at filming sex scene for new TV show

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Demi Lovato has spoken of the “anxiety” they felt performing in their first sex scene but said they feel “proud” to be comfortable in their own skin.

The Confident singer, who came out as non-binary in May, has spoken openly about their battle with disordered eating.

Lovato will soon be seen starring opposite Valerie Bertinelli in the NBC sitcom Hungry, about a group of friends in a food issues group.

Sharing a photo of herself in underwear on Instagram, she wrote: “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!

“I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that.

“I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that!

“It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Lovato, 28, first found fame as an actress in the children’s show Barney & Friends and went on to star opposite the Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock.

They have also made appearances in Grey’s Anatomy, Glee and Will & Grace and lend their voice to Smurfette in the Smurf animated movies.

More in this section

Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee
Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo
Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control
Britney Spears: I’m not even close to finishing what I need to say

Britney Spears: I’m not even close to finishing what I need to say

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more