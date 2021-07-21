McGregor shows off his new Lamborghini superyacht

Digital Desk Staff

While he may have been unsuccessful in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier last week, Conor McGregor is likely to be somewhat buoyed by the news that his new €3.1m Lamborghini superyacht is now ready to set sail.

He shared a picture of the 63ft vessel on his Instagram account yesterday.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the 33-year-old had previously announced his purchase of the Lamborghini Tecnomar last October.

It is understood the luxury car manufacturer is only manufacturing 63 of the yachts — the 12th of which McGregor purchased, a nod to his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

The boat’s double 24.2litre V-12 Diesel engines mean it has 4,000 horsepower and can reach a top speed of around 70mph.

The interiors and exteriors of the boat have been custom designed and feature, among other amenities, a kitchen area, a dining/lounge area, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

The €3.1m price tag would appear to be small change for McGregor, who was recently named the richest athlete in the world by Forbes — beating superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, and Roger Federer to the top spot.

The publication estimates the Crumlin native's net worth to now upwards of €150m.

In April of this year, McGregor sold his majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Whiskey to American drinks importer Proximo Spirits for $150m (€127m).

McGregor netted just over $3m for his lost re-match bout to Poirier last week.

Towards the end of the first round, 'The Notorious' suffered a horrific leg break when a kick he threw landed on his opponent's elbow.

He underwent surgery in the days following the fight, but is now facing a recovery time of up to 12 months before he can step into the octagon again.