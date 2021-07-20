Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 21:52

Britney Spears: I’m not even close to finishing what I need to say

The singer is pushing to end the complex legal arrangement which oversees her life and career
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears has vowed to keep speaking out as she tries to force the termination of her conservatorship.

The pop superstar made headlines around the world last month when delivering explosive courtroom testimony and followed it up last week with more bombshell claims of abuse.

Over the weekend the 39-year-old, whose life and career have been controlled by a complex legal arrangement since 2008, criticised her father and sister on social media.

Spears returned to Instagram on Tuesday and told fans she is “not even close” to being finished with speaking her mind.

She wrote to her more than 32 million followers: “So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!

“In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!

“I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here.”

Spears added three dove emojis.

At a June 23rd court hearing in Los Angeles, Spears told a judge she wanted her conservatorship ended, describing it as “abusive” during emotional testimony.

She addressed the court again on July 14th and called for her father to be removed from his role overseeing her finances.

Spears was deemed unable to look after herself 13 years ago following a series of mental breakdowns.

She now wants the conservatorship terminated and the judge overseeing the case allowed her to choose a new lawyer, potentially opening the door to ending the arrangement.

Spears celebrated that legal victory by doing cartwheels.

Writing on Instagram this week, the singer reiterated the fact she will not return to the stage while her father, Jamie, retains control over her.

