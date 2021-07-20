Kanye West to host listening party amid reports of new music release

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West will host an album listening party amid reports new music from the superstar rapper and producer is imminent.

His most recent record is 2019’s Jesus Is King and a follow-up, titled Donda after his late mother, has been repeatedly teased but never delivered.

Live Nation said West will present A Donda Listening Event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.

No further details were provided.

Rumours of the album’s imminent release surfaced over the weekend after web personality Justin Laboy said West had played the record for him and basketball star Kevin Durant in Las Vegas.

He tweeted: “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless.”

Laboy added: “The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

West promised the album was just days away in July last year.

In a flurry of tweets about estranged wife Kim Kardashian West – who filed for divorce in February – the billionaire fashion designer said “ima focus on the music now”.

He shared a picture of the 12-song tracklist for Donda, with song titles including Off The Grid, Gods Country and Praise God.