Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 08:51

Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours after ‘Mom and Dad’ Instagram post

The model has been married to singer Justin Bieber since 2019.
Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours after ‘Mom and Dad’ Instagram post

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin.

The 24-year-old catwalk star dismissed rumours after the 27-year-old singer shared a photo of the couple captioned: “Mom and Dad.”

The caption prompted a flurry of fans to ask if the couple are expecting, with one writing: “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!”

Screengrab: Justin Bieber/Instagram/PA

Another said: “Baby on the way?”

However, Hailey was quick to clarify, commenting on the post: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, in 2019.

The Biebers shared an intimate look at their wedding earlier last year when it featured in the singer’s documentary series.

Fans were shown never-before-seen footage of the ceremony, including Hailey walking down the aisle while an emotional Bieber watched on.

Bieber serenaded his new bride with his song One Less Lonely Girl. The couple got engaged in July 2018, having previously briefly dated in 2015.

More in this section

Indiana Jones actor takes fall shooting on Glasgow street Indiana Jones actor takes fall shooting on Glasgow street
Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo Gwen Stefani celebrates two week anniversary with new wedding photo
Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control
Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee

Guto Harri quits GB News following row over taking the knee

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more