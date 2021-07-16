Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn ‘lucky to be alive’ after ‘traumatising’ birth

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Christine Quinn has said she and newborn baby Christian are “lucky to be alive” after a “traumatising” birth.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard in May after an emergency caesarean.

Quinn expressed her thanks to the doctors who saved her and her son after her baby had his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, and was “seconds away from not making it,” while she was “flatlining”.

She detailed her birth experience in a lengthy Instagram post as she shared pictures of herself with her new arrival and her husband.

Quinn wrote: “Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby!

“Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late)

“Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera.

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.

“After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated.

“Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.

“Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it.

“The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining.

“They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.

“I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby. Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness.

“Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy.

“With this, I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process.

“That to me is the true definition of being a Boss Bitch.”

Quinn rose to fame on the Netflix reality show about the Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group, which was recently nominated for an Emmy.

She is well-known for her outrageous outfits and cutting remarks, as well as her lavish parties.

The fourth and fifth series of Selling Sunset are due to be released on Netflix soon.