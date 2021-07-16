Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 06:43

Chrissy Teigen mourns death of dog Pippa

The model and TV personality thanked the French bulldog ‘for giving us your whole life’
By Benjamin Cooper, PA

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the death of family dog Pippa, who she said “died in my arms” on Thursday.

The model, TV personality and wife of singer John Legend posted a photo of herself with Pippa on Instagram and paid tribute to the 10-year-old French bulldog as a “sassy broad”.

Teigen wrote: “Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home.

“She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took shit from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years.

“We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

The post came one day after Teigen said she was depressed due to being placed in the “cancel club” following allegations of online bullying.

She took a social media break in May after TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them online a decade ago.

