Love Island’s Brad and Lucinda reach decision on who will leave the villa

By Tom Horton, PA

Brad McClelland has become the latest contestant to leave Love Island.

The 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland volunteered to quit the villa after him and his partner Lucinda Strafford were voted the programme’s least compatible couple during Tuesday’s episode.

During Wednesday’s episode, they had to choose which of them would leave the villa, or whether they would leave together.

Such an emotional exit for Brad 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9dzxCoGGeI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 14, 2021

After making his decision, Brad said he was “gutted” to be leaving.

He said: “I have been in here from the start. Obviously Lucinda came in and blew my away, but her journey in there has been short.”

He added: “If she finds someone in there then I will be happy for her.

“If she doesn’t, then she knows where I am.”

Lucinda told him: “You are literally my dream person. I can’t believe this.”