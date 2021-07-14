Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 16:38

Never Mind The Buzzcocks to return to television screens

Eight regular episodes and a Christmas special have been commissioned.
Never Mind The Buzzcocks to return to television screens

By Tom Horton, PA

Pop culture panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks is to return to television screens on Sky.

An eight-part series and Christmas special of the former BBC comedy show will be hosted by comedian Greg Davies.

Noel Fielding will return to the programme as a team captain, while This Country’s Daisy May Cooper will head up the opposing team.

Phone hacking claims
Noel Fielding (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will feature as a regular guest on the Sky Originals programme, which will also be available on streaming service Now.

The original BBC Two series was axed in 2015 after almost two decades on television.

Previous hosts included Rhod Gilbert, Simon Amstell and Mark Lamarr.

Team captains on the programme included Phil Jupitus, Sean Hughes and Fielding.

The new series will air in the autumn and will be produced by Talkback, the company behind the previous series of the programme.

More in this section

Sacha Baron Cohen wins legal fight against US politician Sacha Baron Cohen wins legal fight against US politician
EastEnders references Euro 2020 final in hastily filmed scene EastEnders references Euro 2020 final in hastily filmed scene
Details announced for James Corden’s next TV project Details announced for James Corden’s next TV project
Indiana Jones stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook on set in Glasgow

Indiana Jones stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook on set in Glasgow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more