Emmys: Main nominees including The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
The Crown, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso are among the fan-favourite TV shows recognised at the Emmys.
The nominations for the top awards in US TV were announced on Tuesday, with a strong showing for British talent.
The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both scored nods, as did Kate Winslet for Mare Of Easttown.
Congratulations to the #TedLasso team on their #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Here are the main nominees:
– Outstanding drama series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
– Outstanding comedy series
We're going to the finals, team!
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
– Outstanding limited series or anthology
I May Destroy You
Mare Of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
– Outstanding television movie
The #Emmy nominees for Television Movie are:
@DollyParton’s Christmas on the Square#Oslo@RobinRoberts Presents: Mahalia@SylviesLove
Uncle Frank
Uncle Frank
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
– Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
– Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
– Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
– Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
– Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
– Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton)
– Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
– Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
The #Emmy nominees for Lead Actor in a Drama Series are:
@SterlingKBrown (@NBCThisIsUs)
Jonathan Majors (@LovecraftHBO)@JoshOConnor15 (@TheCrownNetflix)@RegeJean Page (@Bridgerton)@TheeBillyPorter (@PoseOnFX)@MatthewRhys (#PerryMason)
#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/NHufmBw12D
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
– Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
– Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
– Outstanding supporting actress in a limited anthology series or movie
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)
Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
– Outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
– Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
– Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Charles Dance (The Crown)
Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
Courtney B Vance (Lovecraft Country)
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
– Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
– Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)
Daniel Levy (Saturday Night Live)
– Outstanding variety talk series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
– Outstanding variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
– Outstanding variety special (live)
The #Emmy nominees for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) are:
@BoBurnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia (@DBtodomundo)
8:46 - Dave Chappelle@FriendsTV: The Reunion@HamiltonMusical
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
#EmmyNoms #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/pyHbSvUTJH
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
– Outstanding competition programme
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
– Outstanding host for a reality or competition programme
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)