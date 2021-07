Brian May reveals 'devastation' in his London home flooded with sewage

By Tom Horton, PA

Brian May has said he is “angry” after a number of his “precious” belongings were ruined during the flooding of his London home.

There were flash floods in the English capital on Tuesday following intense downpours the previous night.

Queen guitarist May, 73, said he came home from a day out to “horror” in his house in Kensington, west London — with sewage overflow covering its bottom floor.

In a post on Instagram, he added: “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

“It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we were have been invaded, desecrated.”

He said his wife Anita Dobson had “a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement – and most of it is sodden and ruined”.

May said he had recently moved his own “treasured” childhood photo albums into the basement.

“Today it turned into a sodden mess,” he said.

“I’m devastated – this stuff is only ‘things’ – but it feels like Back To The Future when the photograph fades – feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out.”

May shared a number of videos showing stained floors and wet belongings.

He blamed the “infamous” Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council for the flooding, saying they are “responsible for all the misery that is going on in my neighbourhood tonight”.

The council have been contacted for comment.