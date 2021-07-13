Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 08:25

Presenters in tears on Good Morning Britain over Marcus Rashford abuse

The England player was targeted with abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy
By Tom Horton, PA

Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh were in tears as they discussed the racism directed at Marcus Rashford following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

The footballer was targeted with racist abuse after he missed a penalty during a shootout in the loss to Italy and a mural of him was defaced in Manchester.

During ITV’s Good Morning Britain, presenter Reid labelled a post on social media by Rashford, in which he said he will “never apologise” for who he is, “incredibly moving”.

Along with co-presenter Singh, she became tearful after reading out a letter sent to Rashford, who has campaigned to prevent child hunger, by a nine-year-old called Dexter in which he said he had been “inspired” by the footballer to help those less fortunate.

Singh said: “That’s England. Dexter’s England, right.”

She added: “The thing is, it goes to the heart of what we want for our children.

“My son, going to school, he has talked about racism that he’s faced. He’s going to be nine.

“But you think about it all the time and you are privileged if you don’t have to think about it and the only time you have to think about it is when one of your heroes is suffering.”

The Lorraine High Street Fashion Awards – London
Ranvir Singh (Ian West/PA)

Reid said she hopes the team “realise how many people love them, are proud of them and how many people they have inspired”.

She added we “all have to talk to our children” about racism.

