Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 19:35

Inhaler’s debut album on track to claim charts top spot

The Dublin quartet released their first album It Won’t Always Be Like This on July 9th.
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Irish band Inhaler look set to secure the number one position in the Irish and UK album charts following the release of their debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This.

Released over the weekend, it leads by over 7,000 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Dublin quartet, which includes U2 frontman Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, released their first single I Want You in 2017 and were recognised as up-and-coming talent after they placed fifth in BBC’s Sound Of 2020.

The band consists of 21-year-old singer Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, drummer Ryan McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson.

 

The Official Charts Company has said if Inhaler hold on to the UK top spot by Friday’s official charts, they will become the third Irish group to do so in the last decade, following The Script and Westlife.

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour is in Inhaler's line of fire in both Ireland and the UK, where it currently sits at number one in both charts.

