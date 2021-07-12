Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 08:58

Mindy Kaling on surprise at meeting Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn

The actress praised the reality TV ‘queen.’
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Mindy Kaling has said bumping into Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn on the street “made my year”.

The Office actress said she is a huge fan of the reality star, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard.

Sharing a photo of the pair together, in which Quinn is dressed in a low cut pale pink skirt suit and pale pink stilettos, Kaling wrote: “I screamed when I was walking out of my dad and step-mom’s house and randomly saw @thechristinequinn on a break from shooting Selling Sunset on the sidewalk.”

“It’s my favourite show on TV and not in like a “guilty pleasure” way; that show is so good.

“Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins.

“Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!”

Quinn gave birth to son Christian Georges Dumontet in May, when she said: “I could not feel more in love, blessed, and grateful. Words can not express the joy of being a mommy.”

Quinn rose to fame on the Netflix reality show about the Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group.

She is well-known for her outrageous outfits and cutting remarks, as well as her lavish parties.

The fourth and fifth series of Selling Sunset are due to be released on Netflix soon.

