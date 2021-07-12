Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 08:28

Bella Hadid in jaw-dropping outfit on Cannes red carpet

The model has been a fixture at the film festival.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Bella Hadid turned heads on the Cannes red carpet as she sported a dramatic black dress with a racy neckline.

The supermodel, 24, arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length black dress with a neckline that did not cover her chest.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Instead she concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.

Cannes 2021
The necklace was attached to a gold chain (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.

Cannes 2021
Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.

Cannes 2021
The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, she wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.

Cannes 2021
Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The Italian film Three Floors tells the story of three families living in three apartments in the same building and is based on Israeli author Eshkol Nevo’s novel.

