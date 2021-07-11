New arrival Teddy shakes up Love Island villa as he dates four girls

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

New arrival Teddy Soares is set to shake up the Love Island villa ahead of a recoupling.

The financial consultant, 26, from Manchester, will arrive in scenes shown in Sunday’s episode and go on speed dates with four of the girls.

As Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni, Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter all vie for his attention, Rachel admits “the claws are going to come out”.

The episode sees Teddy tell Kaz he had to settle his nerves and take a few deep breaths when he first saw her.

🔥 FIRST LOOK 🔥



She later says in the beach hut: “I just went steady with Teddy, it was like the villa gods were listening to me. I better have made a good first impression.”

Rachel also enjoys a steamy chat with Teddy and later admits: “I am ready to start shit, because I want that guy.”

After Sharon and Faye also spend time getting to know the new arrival, Rachel says: “Obviously the claws are going to come out, we’re competing for this guy.”

While Faye is out on the date, Liam Reardon, with whom she is currently coupled up, shares his first kiss with Millie Court.

Afterwards, Millie says: “It’s nice to do something about the connection we’re feeling. It was a good snog and I can’t wait to snog him some more.”

Liam adds: “It was a nice kiss, sexual tension there. I’m looking forward to sharing a bed with her.”

They also decide to sleep outside so they can share a bed, as do Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who have been getting to know each other after Toby called time on his romance with Kaz.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two,