Kate Robbins to join cast of EastEnders

The Dinnerladies star will play a music agent
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Actress Kate Robbins will join the cast of EastEnders for a short stint to play a music agent.

The Dinnerladies star, who appeared alongside her brother in the 1980s series The Kate And Ted Show and then sketch show The Kate Robbins Show, will play Jen Glover.

Jen is an old friend of Brian Conley’s Rocky, who is called to The Queen Vic to meet an upcoming musical talent that Rocky has discovered at the market in Albert Square – Whitney (Shona McGarty).

Kate Robbins in EastEnders (BBC)

The agent is described as “an old-school rocker” who is determined to make Whitney a star.

Robbins said: “I am so excited to be joining EastEnders as Jen, we had a ball filming the scenes.

“It was surreal to be sat in The Queen Vic for my first scenes with some of the legends of Albert Square.

“Working alongside the team was a dream and I can’t wait to see the scenes on screen.”

Robbins is expected to appear in the soap next month.

