Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 11:48

Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture’s birthday with lavish princess party

The youngster, who turned three, arrived in a horse-drawn carriage
Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture’s birthday with lavish princess party

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Cardi B has thrown a lavish princess-themed birthday party to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s third birthday.

The rapper, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a string of videos from the extravagant bash on her Instagram story.

Kulture arrived at her party in a carriage (Cardi B/Instagram)

Kulture arrived at the party, held in a building decorated to look like a castle, in a horse-drawn carriage, dressed in a bright pink dress with a huge tulle skirt and crown.

The little girl rode a horse which had been dressed as a unicorn (Cardi B/Instagram)

She then rode a horse, decorated to look like a unicorn, up to the front door and entered the party through a huge balloon arch.

She was given a huge cake that looked like a carriage (Cardi B/Instagram)

Accompanied by her mother and father, the Migos rapper Offset, Kulture was greeted by fairy princesses, a ball pool and a huge birthday cake in the shape of a princess carriage.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture under the balloon arch (Cardi B/Instagram)

Cardi previously celebrated her first child’s birthday by sharing a throwback photo from when her daughter was one month old.

She wrote: “Forever my little baby. My cancer queen.”

The chart-topping star revealed she is pregnant again in a scene-stealing moment at the BET Awards last month during her performance on stage with Offset.

More in this section

First look at Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City reboot First look at Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City reboot
Maura Higgins confirms romance with Strictly star Maura Higgins confirms romance with Strictly star
New entry to Love Island says he will cause a ‘ruckus’ New entry to Love Island says he will cause a ‘ruckus’
Harry and Meghan awarded for limiting their family to two children

Harry and Meghan awarded for limiting their family to two children

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more