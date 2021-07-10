David and Victoria Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 10th birthday

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

David and Victoria Beckham have celebrated the 10th birthday of their youngest child, daughter Harper.

Former footballer David shared a black-and-white photo of himself and the little girl when she was a toddler, while fashion designer Victoria shared a video of Harper performing a tap dance when she was little.

David wrote on Instagram: “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady, to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile.

“We love you so much big girl, please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven.”

Victoria wrote: “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out.

“Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything. We love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!! x”

Harper’s oldest brother Brookyln also shared a gallery of photos of his sister and wrote: “Happy 10th birthday to the best little sister in the world! You are the cutest I love you so much Harper.”

Among the pictures were shots of Brooklyn and Harper smiling for the camera, Harper posing with Brooklyn’s fiancee Nicola Peltz and another of Harper in the kitchen with a spoon in her mouth.

Harper is the youngest child of the Beckhams, who recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

They are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18 and Cruz, 16.

Harper was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre while the family were living in Los Angeles.