Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 22:18

Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian dies aged 29

He had followed his father into boxing.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian has died days before his 30th birthday.

The professional boxer, the third oldest of Eubank’s five children, died on Friday morning in Dubai where he lived, representatives of his father said.

His father, 54, paid tribute to him in a statement.

The British middleweight great said: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

The Sun Military Awards
Chris Eubank Sr (David Parry/PA)

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Karron Meadows said: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr – who is also a professional boxer, said on Twitter: “Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always.”

