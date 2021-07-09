Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 20:34

David Beckham at centre court on day 11 of Wimbledon

A number of celebrities watched the tennis.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

David Beckham, Andy Serkis and astronaut Tim Peake were among the famous faces at Wimbledon on Friday.

Football star Beckham was spotted at centre court and stopped to take photos with fans in the crowd.

Wimbledon 2021
David Beckham takes a photo with fans (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

He also spoke to military personnel who were attending the match and waved to the audience from the royal box.

Actor and director Serkis was also seen at the tournament in south-west London, wearing a suit and sunglasses in the royal box.

Wimbledon 2021
Andy Serkis (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

Peake, a former International Space Station crew member, was spotted with his wife Rebecca also on centre court.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tim and Rebecca Peake (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

Celebrity hairdresser Bjorn Krischker was seen chatting to Peake and former athlete and presenter Denise Lewis.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Denise Lewis and Pat Cash (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton and her husband, former racing driver James Matthews, also made an appearance.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

Also present was Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, who races for the McLaren team, and former Chelsea player Frank Lampard and his wife Christine.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Daniel Ricciardo with Frank and Christine Lampard (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA)

Friday’s action saw Matteo Berrettini, from Rome, become the first Italian man to reach the final of Wimbledon, beating Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

